Oxfam Australia’s Straight Talk is a political engagement program aimed at connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women with the political system and builds the capacity of women as change makers. Including a focus on practical tools and confidence, Straight Talk brings people together to share, learn and be effective in making a difference.

The Straight Talk Government Relations consultancy is pivotal in achieving a number of the programs key objectives that include:

Strengthening the skills of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to bring about change

Provide a space to reflect on our work for change, share and learn from each other

Increasing the capacity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to access their political representatives

Establishing ongoing relationships and networks between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and their female political representatives; and

Raising the awareness and understanding of parliamentarians of the issues confronting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, and their communities

Responsibilities

The Straight Talk Government Relations consultancy’s primary responsibility (30 days over 4-5 months) is to lead and manage the articulation, coordination, and delivery of any political correspondence for the duration of the Straight Talk National Summit preparation.

The role will:

Work with the Straight Talk team as the key coordinator for political engagement.

Facilitate and establish constructive working relationships with parliamentarians and their staff, members of the public service and other government stakeholders.

Oversee the collection, storage and collation of information and records regarding Oxfam Australia’s engagement with parliamentarians (meetings, correspondence, digital, media, relevant announcements, office contacts).

Prepare and/or assist colleagues with the preparation of government related briefing papers, submissions and lobbying letters.

Provide Administrative support to ensure Political Engagement Strategy is achieved.

Assist in securing meetings with prioritised ministers, parliamentarians their staff and Straight Talk participants; prepare briefing papers for use in these meetings; and conduct these meetings in collaboration with senior staff and policy experts, as appropriate.

Suggest engagement opportunities and assist with the planning of events targeted at, or for the benefit of, government representatives or parliamentarians, as appropriate.

Supervise scheduled small group meeting session activities at the Straight Talk National Summit in Canberra.

Participate in relevant working group meetings, as agreed to with the Straight Talk Coordinator and Straight Talk team.

This proposed work is clearly linked to critical milestones outlined in the Terms of Reference.

Skills, Knowledge and Experience Required

High level initiative and organisational ability, particularly in determining priorities, maintaining databases and monitoring work flows and experience in performing a broad range of office support duties, often to tight and demanding deadlines. High level written and oral communication skills with proven experience to liaise with and provide sound advice to politician staff members and parliamentarians and undertake complex research and a range of correspondence. High level ability to work independently and with minimal supervision and contribute effectively in a team environment. High level ability to coordinate small group meetings between parliamentarians and Straight Talk participants.

Submission of Proposals

Expressions of interest can be sent to worrinw@oxfam.org.au by Monday, 19 July 2021.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are strongly encouraged to apply.