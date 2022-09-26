Remarkable opportunity for a content producer to join Oxfam Australia’s Fundraising and Resource Growth team

Permanent, Full-time, 35 hours per week

Melbourne based

About Us

Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to eliminate the inequalities that keep people in poverty.

At Oxfam Australia, we believe all lives are equal and no-one should live in poverty. We believe that in a wealthy world, poverty is unjustifiable and preventable, that the present state of inequality and injustice must be challenged, and that with the right support, people can change their lives for the better.

We are part of an international confederation of 19 organisations (affiliates) working together with partners and local communities in the areas of humanitarian, development and campaigning, in more than 90 countries.

All our work is led by five core values: Accountability, Empowerment, Equality, Inclusiveness and Sustainability.

As an organisation undertaking work both locally and internationally and in humanitarian response, we take our duty of care seriously to safeguard children, young people and adults and recognise that we must meet community expectations and the trust placed in our people to maintain the highest standards of conduct with children. Therefore, our people are required to comply with the One Oxfam Child Safeguarding and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policies and sign the Oxfam Australia Child Safeguarding and One Oxfam Employee Codes of Conduct.

The Role

The Fundraising and Resource Growth Section at Oxfam Australia engages and mobilizes the Australian public, policy makers and supporters to support Oxfam Australia’s programs, advocacy and campaigning.

The Marketing Communications unit is responsible for developing and delivering marketing and communications strategies to promote Oxfam’s work through paid, owned and shared channels. By amplifying voices and sharing inspiring stories, we motivate people to tackle poverty together, and help them experience their impact.

As the Content Producer you are primarily responsible for securely managing Oxfam Australia’s digital asset management, overseeing a consistent intake, production and archiving workflow and ensuring these assets are accessible to support public engagement objectives at Oxfam Australia and globally.

In this position you will provide high level advice and support to staff both within OAU and other Oxfam Affiliates on content collection, research and commissions. The position manages contracts of freelance creative for OAU content gathering.

A little about you (the key selection criteria)

To be successful in this role you will have;

Practical knowledge of photography, video, digital media technology and digital publishing.

Experience in managing DAMs and content processing, production and storage workflow.

Responsible for commissioning freelance content producers including but not limited to photographers, videographers, translators, and motion editors, including contracting and briefing to support Oxfam’s content needs.

Knowledge of fundraising and the not-for-profit sector, particularly the varying content needs of different audiences and clients.

Knowledge of copyrights and ethical content best practices

Growth mindset and desire to develop and apply skills from project to project.

We can offer you

A base salary of $77,013 plus superannuation, superior leave benefits and access to a generous not-for-profit salary packaging program (up to $18,450 of your salary tax-free).

The opportunity to use your talents and expertise to make a positive impact around the world.

We value flexibility, and seek to support our people to work in ways that meet their work/life commitments and support their wellbeing.

Cultural leave

Superannuation matching

How to apply

To apply, click the Apply Now button to be directed to Oxfam’s job portal.

Applications close on 10 October 2022.

Our people are at the heart of everything we do. We care deeply about creating a safe and inclusive workplace where our people feel valued, respected and empowered. We are committed to providing equal opportunities and encourage applicants with personal experience of the forms of injustice we seek to address to apply for opportunities at Oxfam Australia.

Applicants will be required to show proof of their right to work in Australia and successful applicants will be subject to the satisfactory clearance of a Police Records Check, and Counter Terrorism and Aid Diversion check.

We give priority to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our people, supporters, and the communities we work with. If successful you may be required to provide evidence of your COVID-19 vaccination or approved medical contraindication prior to commencing employment with Oxfam Australia.